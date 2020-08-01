Prominent National Party staffer Matthew Hooton resigns

National Party staffer Matthew Hooton has resigned from his role just weeks out from election, citing the long commute between Auckland and Wellington as an integral part in his decision.

Mr Hooton took to Facebook tonight to share the news in a lengthy post, detailing he was not willing to "justify the impact on [his] family and other personal and professional responsibilities" his job and the election would take a toll on.

"I’m pleased to have contributed to getting some of National’s basic messaging done, including the standard stump speech, and also to have helped kickstart the A-to-Z policy process again," he wrote.

The prominent political commentator and PR consultant had been a key advocate for Todd Muller to replace Simon Bridges as leader, which in turn lead to Mr Muller hiring Mr Hooton as a campaign strategist.