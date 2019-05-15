TODAY |

Prominent businessman accused of sexual assault, trying to silence witness to stand trial in Auckland

A trial for a prominent businessman accused of sexual assault and then trying to silence a witness will now take place in the High Court at Auckland.

The man, who cannot be named, denies the charges.

Two other men including a well known entertainer are also facing charges of perverting the course of justice after allegedly attempting to stop a witness giving evidence. Their names too, are suppressed.

A trial in the Auckland District Court earlier in the year was aborted. Judge Russell Collins says there were compelling reasons to do that.

The new trial date has been set down for June 2, next year. 

Auckland High Court.
Auckland High Court. Source: istock.com
