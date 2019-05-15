Prominent businessman accused of sexual assault, trying to silence witness to stand trial in Auckland

A trial for a prominent businessman accused of sexual assault and then trying to silence a witness will now take place in the High Court at Auckland.

The man, who cannot be named, denies the charges.

Two other men including a well known entertainer are also facing charges of perverting the course of justice after allegedly attempting to stop a witness giving evidence. Their names too, are suppressed.

A trial in the Auckland District Court earlier in the year was aborted. Judge Russell Collins says there were compelling reasons to do that.