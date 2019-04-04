Prolific Hamilton burglar who 'committed over 40 burglaries' arrested

A prolific burglar has been arrested after allegedly committing more than 40 burglaries in the Hamilton area.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man, 31, was found after police this morning executed a search warrant at a Hamilton address, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said today in a statement.

He is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court today charged with 10 counts of burglary for alleged offending dating back to mid-July.

The man was allegedly involved in the burglary of a jewellery store on August 2 and took nearly $30,000 worth of gold, silver, jewellery and even dentures containing gold teeth.

“We’ve been working on these cases for several weeks so to be able to file charges today is a good result," Pitkethley said.

“We’ve also recovered quite a bit of stolen property and will hopefully return that to its owners soon.”

Pitkethley reminded members of the public to "please be vigilant with the security of your home, business and vehicles", and to call 111 immediately if they see anything suspicious.