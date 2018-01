In the first New Zealand version of Project Runway, TVNZ 2 is looking for aspiring Kiwi fashion designers to battle it out for top spot.

Project Runway Source: Breakfast

Designers compete each week, seeing their creations on the catwalk after completion.

One person is eliminated every week.

The final sees designers create a full collection, which is judged to determine the winner.

The show will go to air later this year.