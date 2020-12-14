Project Jonah's tips on what to do if you find a stranded marine mammal this summer

Marine mammals like whales and dolphins strand themselves quite frequently in New Zealand, due to our long coastlines - so what do you do if you find one?

Project Jonah has been saving stranded marine mammals since 1974, and this morning they gave TVNZ1's Breakfast some tips on how to help during a stranding.

Firstly - assess your surroundings and the situation, making note of how many animals are stranded, whether they are on shore or in the waves, the species (if you know), their condition, the tide, weather conditions and access to the beach.

Next, call Project Jonah as soon as you can for help and advice - their number is 0800 4 WHALE (0800 494 253).

You can also report strandings to the Department of Conservation by calling 0880 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) - and if both of those fail, call 111 and inform Police.

Next, try to keep the animal wet - it usually has a stream of water around it at all times, so overheating in the hot New Zealand sun is a major problem.

You should also make sure to wet the eyes periodically so they don't become dry.

Next, dig into the sand around the whale or dolphin's front (pectoral) fins, so they can hang down loosely - it's uncomfortable for them to be flat on sand.

Keep crowds and noise levels down - the animals are aware of their surroundings and can see what is happening - avoid putting stress on them.

Keep animals well away, especially dogs.