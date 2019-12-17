TODAY |

Prohibition of fishing around White Island remains in place out of respect for those still missing

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite complaints from fishermen about losing thousands of dollars, restrictions are still in place prohibiting fishing and gathering around Whakaari/White Island out of respect for those killed, injured and still missing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Poor conditions hampered today’s search around the volcano. Source: 1 NEWS

Ngāti Awa put the rāhui, or temporary ritual prohibition, in place after last Monday's volcano eruption.

"Out of continued respect for those yet to be returned to their loved ones, and the cultural implications around the likely presence of tūpāpaku (deceased) in the moana (ocean), the Ngāti Awa rāhui in our rohe (Ngāti Awa tribal boundary) on collecting kaimoana and fishing will remain in place until further notice," Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa chair and Ngāti Awa cultural expert Hohepa Mason said.

read more
Fishing and tour operators struggling as rāhui remains in place after White Island eruption

He said Ngāti Awa acknowledged it was a traditional time of the year for fishing and gathering kaimoana (seafood), but added the iwi respectfully asked for the continued adherence to the kaimoana rāhui in the rohe of Ngāti Awa and the rāhui over Whakaari/White Island.

"The general public and manuhiri (visitors) have been very respectful of our rāhui and we appreciate their dedicated observance of this Ngāti Awa tikanga."

Your playlist will load after this ad

A week on from the tragedy many across the country paused to remember those affected. Source: 1 NEWS

However, bait and tackle shop Fishing and More owner Neil Cook told RNZ his business was suffering as a result.

"So many people can't go fishing. At this time of year I buy in so much product, and it's all just sitting here."

Mr Cook said he was losing around $1000 a day in sales. He hoped he would be eligible for some of $5 million in relief funding announced by the Government.

"The biggest thing is that rāhui. I can understand it being on, and I respect that, but now it's probably time to lift it for the local coast and leave it at White Island," he said.

The island itself also remains under rāhui, but other maritime activities, including swimming, kayaking and boating which are not related to kaimoana gathering and fishing are allowed from 11am Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It will focus on businesses that were “aversely” impacted by the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the recent flooding in Westland. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
Business
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
3
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
4
ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash
5
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ICU nurse who helped victims of Whakaari/White Island disaster dies in Rotorua crash

Te reo names given to exoplanet and host star after Kiwis win naming rights in global competition
03:36

Second warning issued over breach of Grace Millane killer's name suppression
01:41

Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts