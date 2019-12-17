Prohibition of fishing around White Island remains in place out of respect for those still missing

Despite complaints from fishermen about losing thousands of dollars, restrictions are still in place prohibiting fishing and gathering around Whakaari/White Island out of respect for those killed, injured and still missing.

Ngāti Awa put the rāhui, or temporary ritual prohibition, in place after last Monday's volcano eruption.

"Out of continued respect for those yet to be returned to their loved ones, and the cultural implications around the likely presence of tūpāpaku (deceased) in the moana (ocean), the Ngāti Awa rāhui in our rohe (Ngāti Awa tribal boundary) on collecting kaimoana and fishing will remain in place until further notice," Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa chair and Ngāti Awa cultural expert Hohepa Mason said.

He said Ngāti Awa acknowledged it was a traditional time of the year for fishing and gathering kaimoana (seafood), but added the iwi respectfully asked for the continued adherence to the kaimoana rāhui in the rohe of Ngāti Awa and the rāhui over Whakaari/White Island.

"The general public and manuhiri (visitors) have been very respectful of our rāhui and we appreciate their dedicated observance of this Ngāti Awa tikanga."

However, bait and tackle shop Fishing and More owner Neil Cook told RNZ his business was suffering as a result.

"So many people can't go fishing. At this time of year I buy in so much product, and it's all just sitting here."

Mr Cook said he was losing around $1000 a day in sales. He hoped he would be eligible for some of $5 million in relief funding announced by the Government.

"The biggest thing is that rāhui. I can understand it being on, and I respect that, but now it's probably time to lift it for the local coast and leave it at White Island," he said.

The island itself also remains under rāhui, but other maritime activities, including swimming, kayaking and boating which are not related to kaimoana gathering and fishing are allowed from 11am Friday.