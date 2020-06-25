Progress report on Government's work in mental health shows money alone won't transform the sector

The first ever report into the Government's progress on mental health has been released this morning.
In last year's "Wellbeing" Budget, $1.9 billion was earmarked for mental health and since then the commission has been monitoring developments in the area.
The report showed money alone would not transform New Zealand's mental health system and that any new funding needed to help foster relationships between providers.
It also said the Crown needed to prioritise groups with disproportionately poorer mental health and wellbeing outcomes, including Māori, Pasifika, those with disabilities and rainbow communities.