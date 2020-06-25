TODAY |

Progress report on Government's work in mental health shows money alone won't transform the sector

Source:  1 NEWS

The first ever report into the Government's progress on mental health has been released this morning.

The commission has been monitoring developments since last year’s Wellbeing Budget, when $1.9 billion was earmarked for mental health. Source: Breakfast

The report showed money alone would not transform New Zealand's mental health system and that any new funding needed to help foster relationships between providers.

The report showed money alone would not transform New Zealand's mental health system and that any new funding needed to help foster relationships between providers.

It also said the Crown needed to prioritise groups with disproportionately poorer mental health and wellbeing outcomes, including Māori, Pasifika, those with disabilities and rainbow communities.

