Progress on abortion law reform could be announced soon, Andrew Little says

Progress on abortion law reform could be announced in a matter of weeks, Justice Minister Andrew Little says.

He told TVNZ1's Q+A all Government parties have been working together constructively - reviewing the current law which places abortion in the Crimes Act.

It has been more than six months since it was recommended abortion become a health issue, but Mr Little says it's been important the Government takes its time.

"It's about getting it right," he said. "We are taking the time to get it right.

"In the end, because it's a conscious issue, every MP will have their individual vote, so it's about getting it into shape where we can get the most votes and get it through Parliament."