Programme that diverts food from being binned to those in need gets $300k injection

A food rescue programme in Northland is getting $350,700 from the Government to expand. 

The programme, run by One Double Five Whare Awhina Community House Trust, reportedly created meals for 17,000 people and diverted 22 tonnes of food from landfill since it began in 2016. 

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said the trust had achieved "outstanding results for the whānau in their community".

"On the one side we've got food wasted and producing greenhouse gases, over the other side we've got hungry people. It's putting two together basically.

"This approach aligns with the Government’s strategy to invest in food rescue programmes through the Waste Minimisation Fund which is set up to tackle New Zealand’s woeful track record on waste," she said. 

The programme takes excess food from places such as supermarkets and growers and gives it to schools and marae.

"The funding will allow it to expand in areas where there is need from tamariki to elderly folk alike. At the same time it is helping to address our waste problem."

