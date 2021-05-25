TODAY |

Profit from residential property resales hit 25-year high; median gain of $313,000

Source:  1 NEWS

Profit from resales of residential property have hit a 25-year high, with 98.9 per cent of residential property resales between January and March 2021 making a profit.

Those reselling their homes are making a median profit of $313,000, the latest data suggests. Source: 1 NEWS

According to new CoreLogic data, those re-selling homes are making a median gain of $313,000, $24,000 more than last quarter. 

CoreLogic says the limited supply and increased demand for housing means property investors have a good chance for profit.

Only 0.5 percent of home re-sales in Wellington made a loss, with the median profit in the capital now at sitting $506,000.  

At the previous peak in mid-2007, the median resale gain was ‘just’ $129,500.


New Zealand
Wellington
Property
