Product delays means Kiwis might miss out at Christmas

It might be even harder to find the perfect gift this Christmas, with supply chain issues thanks to Covid-19 causing shop owners to prepare for stock shortages.

Retail has been particularly hit hard by the Covid recession and now shop owners are bracing for stock shortages ahead of Christmas and Black Friday.

Sourcing product from overseas and delays with freight are the big concerns, and it could mean the discount bonanzas of recent years are not as big.

Covid-19's been a rough ride for retailers, and now more are worrying over sourcing stock for the festive rush.

“I’m spending a lot of my time just trying to get the orders here in time for Christmas. We wouldn't mind pushing Christmas out four weeks this year, that would be really helpful," says shop owner Nicola Cranfield.

A Retail NZ survey of 500 members shows 46 per cent expect stock shortages ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, with 54 per cent saying that sourcing their products are the biggest challenge ahead of the holiday season.

"It covers the full range of retail products we have issues with bicycles, homeware and hardware that just aren’t coming into New Zealand as quickly as we would see them,” says Retail NZ spokesperson Greg Hartford.

Factories have been forced to close in Europe under lockdown, like the one making top of range Le Creuset cookware.

"Certainly products that we source from Europe, especially France and Italy. Those two places have proven more difficult to get stock from,” says retailer Nicola Topley.

"It is just a case of being more creative and cherry picking from different suppliers."

Sourcing goods not the only problem as air freight costs shoot up, forcing importers to opt for other alternatives like shipping.

Cranfield says retailers are losing weeks of valuable time thanks to shipping delays.

"The items seem to get on the vessel fine in Europe and then because they have to change vessels around Singapore, they are waiting to get on a ship down to New Zealand."

Financial experts say the extra production costs could push down the level of discounts which occur during the holiday season.