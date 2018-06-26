'That process has to play out' – Labour MPs stay silent on summer camp following man's indecent assault charges

Labour's deputy leader Kelvin Davis says the "process has to play out" in court after it was announced there had been an arrest over the Labour Party youth camp incident.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with four counts of indecent assault, police said today.

Labour MPs who were asked said they were unable to comment on the alleged incident.

Mr Davis said he was "absolutely" happy that there had been an arrest in the case. "Now it's before the courts and has to go through the courts and that process has to play out."

He said Labour General Secretary Andrew Kirton's resignation last week was "entirely coincidental".

Mr Kirton is leaving Labour to work for Air New Zealand but remains in the job until mid-August.

Mr Davis said the report into the Labour Party camp was due "in about a month".

Labour Party President Nigel Haworth this morning said in a statement the internal report by Maria Austen "is focused on the Party's policies and procedures around the summer camp, if they were properly applied, and how we should correct any deficiencies."

When asked if the arrest was a distraction for the Labour Party, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he did not "have any particular role or comment to make on that".

MP Tamati Coffey declined to comment, as did Mr Haworth when asked this morning by media.