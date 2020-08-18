Process for Auckland checkpoint rules simplified by Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has simplified the process for passing through Auckland's checkpoints under Level 3 restrictions in the past 24 hours after growing calls from the business community.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS the Health Ministry "have clarified the rules around which workers can cross the regional boundary into and out of Auckland" in the past 24 hours.



It comes after the Employers and Manufacturer's Association (EMA) this morning said that a number of its members are concerned about the checkpoint process, which lacks "consistency of information" for those passing through.

EMA Chief Executive Brett O'Riley said "the system is just not working properly."

"We find it puzzling that people who have had exemptions as essential workers since lockdown in March cannot now use them to get through to do their jobs even though this is Alert Level 3," Mr O'Riley said.

"Some of our members have been told that it will take the Ministry of Health up to seven days to process their applications for exemptions, by which time we’ll likely be back at Alert Level 2.

"All we’re asking is for officials to adapt and respond the way they’re asking business to adapt and respond."



Some workers are already permitted to travel and do not require an exemption, the spokesperson said, adding that businesses should check the Covid-19 website to see if they are eligible to travel across the boundary.



Workers already allowed to travel under the current restrictions have been advised to carry a recent letter from their employer setting out the category they are allowed to travel under, as well as photo identification.



Businesses needing to apply for an exemption to travel across the boundary can find further information on the Covid-19 website, the spokesperson said.



They have been advised to only apply if they have "an exceptional need to travel".



"The Ministry of Health has processed hundreds of requests from individuals and businesses, and we are continuing to grow the team and get support from other agencies so we can clear the backlog," the spokesperson said.

"Remember that while every exemption request is considered carefully the bar is very high to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19 out of Auckland."

On Saturday police said they had stopped more than 50,000 people, and that 600 of those had been turned around.