Probe underway to find Waitākere Hospital patient's link to Covid outbreak

Interviews are underway on Saturday afternoon to determine if a person who tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting Waitākere Hospital is linked to the current community outbreak.

Waitākere Hospital. Source: RNZ / Dan Cook

The patient presented at the West Auckland hospital’s emergency department on Friday with Covid-19 symptoms.

They were immediately taken to a separate, dedicated area in the hospital for symptomatic patients, the Ministry of Health said on Friday in a statement. Patients in the dedicated area are kept separate from each other.

The patient was moved to a negative pressure room after receiving a positive result, before being transported to an Auckland quarantine facility following strict Infection, Prevention and Control protocols, the Health Ministry said.

Interviews are underway with public health staff to determine their link to a current cluster.

Meanwhile, a “small number of patients” are being monitored and have undergone Covid-19 testing after being taken to the same area of the hospital.

“There was no direct contact with the Covid-19 positive patient,” the Health Ministry said.



“Fewer than 10 patients are affected. Some of these patients have now been discharged and are being followed up by Auckland public health staff.”



While a “small number of staff” had been in contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and had been fully vaccinated.



Public health officials have assessed the risk to the public to be low.

