Probe launched into former quake recovery employees accused of using positions to further business interests

The head of the State Services has confirmed an investigation has been launched into claims that three former staffers of the now defunct Canterbury Earthquake Regeneration Authority used their position to benefit their own business interests.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

"These allegations are very concerning and if established would be a serious breach of the standards of integrity expected in the public service," said State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes.

He said after a preliminary investigation by Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, aided by the commission, he felt a wider probe was needed.

It would be carried out under the State Sector Act and a qualified investigator will be appointed shortly along with the terms of reference for the investigation. An interim report is expected by the end of February.

"New Zealanders need to be able to have trust and confidence in public servants and the public service. These allegations raise questions that cannot be left unanswered," said Mr Hughes.

He did not name the trio under investigation but Fairfax named them as Murray Cleverley, Gerard Gallagher and Simon Nikoloff.

It's alleged they tried to arrange commercial property deals through their own companies for finders fees, up to $300,000 in one instance.