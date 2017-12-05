 

'Probably won't work out' - Bill English says Government division will see Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme fail

Bill English said that division among senior ministers about Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme highlights the difficulty of managing a "very broad Government". 

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.
Source: 1 NEWS

The National Party leader spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning regarding the proposed plan, which caused a stir in Government since Mr Jones' announcement on Sunday. 

Mr Jones told TVNZ1's Q+A on Sunday one of four schemes to be announced by the government before Christmas would include forcing youth on the unemployment benefit to work for minimum wage.

However when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked on Breakfast yesterday whether she personally supported making it compulsory to work while on the benefit, or risk losing that benefit, she would not commit to the scheme.

Mr English said it was clear to him there is no agreement about the plans.

"We’ve got a senior minister and prime minister with different views.

Shane Jones says there'll be no more sitting on the couch for young people on benefits.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Can’t work out who is going to do it or what they’re going to be paid, the dole or minimum wage."

Mr English said the plan is "a bit crude".

"They (those on a benefit) need quite a lot of support because a lot of them have quite complex, quite complicated lives.

The new Regional Economic Development Minister said out of work Kiwis could be planting trees, instead of migrant workers.
Source: 1 NEWS

"These young people are not going to show up to plant trees just because you asked them to." 

Yesterday, National's Simon Bridges leapt onto signs of division among the Government, calling it the "latest embarrassment for Shane Jones".

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.
Source: Breakfast

"[Shane Jones] is in favour of work for the dole, [Jacinda Ardern] wants a training programme. He wants it to be compulsory, she wants to put it in front of Cabinet, which won't support it."

