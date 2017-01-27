'Probably time for a beer' - car carrying Wellington mayor badly damaged in crash

 

Wellington mayor Justin Lester has walked away from a nasty looking crash unscathed after his council vehicle was hit by an out-of-control truck. 

Wellington mayor Justin Lester's car following crash

Wellington mayor Justin Lester's car following crash

Source: Justin Lester

Mr Lester posted a photo of the badly-damaged Wellington City Council vehicle online this afternoon.

He was driving back from a UN Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Makara Cemetery with chief of staff Joseph Romanos when they were hit by an oncoming truck that had lost control and crossed the centre line.

The photo shows the front of the car totally destroyed.

"My Chief of Staff Joseph Romanos was driving and bore the brunt of the impact," Mr Lester wrote on Facebook.

"We're both ok, but feeling a bit ginger.

"Probably time for a beer." 

His press secretary said the mayor was "totally fine" but needs a new phone.

He attended the next event on his schedule. 

