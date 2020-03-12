Probable coronavirus case found in Napier rest home, community put in isolation

A rest home in Napier has had one of its communities put into isolation after confirming one of their residents has a probable coronavirus case.

A Bupa spokesperson said this morning Gladys Mary Rest Home has a probable Covid-19 case in their dementia community, which has led to the isolation.

"Our resident is a member of a 14-person community who live in close proximity," Bupa said in a statement.

"To ensure the safety of our residents and staff, the 14-person community has been placed into immediate isolation. Additional infection prevention control measures were immediately put in place, including additional restrictions, equipment and hygiene measures. For additional safety, we are treating the situation as an infection outbreak area."

The potentially-infected resident was tested for the virus yesterday with results expected back tomorrow.

"We’ve been in contact with impacted residents’ families to offer our support and provide reassurance of how we are continuing to care for their family members. We know that this will be a difficult time for the families, as well as our residents and our team."

Bupa officials said they are now establishing which staff members had close contact with the resident.

"All staff who had close contact with this resident have been asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days from the time of their last contact with our resident. Any staff who had casual contact with the resident have been permitted to continue work by Public Health.

"The team at Gladys Mary are aware of this evolving situation and are committed to continuing to care for our residents. Our team will be using personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks and gloves where required."