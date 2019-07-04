Pro-skateboarder goes from shredding the streets, to patrolling them as new cop

On Thursday 78 new police officers graduated from the New Zealand Police College, one of them being a professional skateboarder.

Constable Violet Kimble, is ready to slide onto the streets in the navy blue uniform of the New Zealand Police.

Ms Kimble says she is "excited, scared and nervous," the same feelings she used to get when skateboarding.

Ms Kimble is originally from San Diego, California where she learnt to skateboard, but now lives in Porirua.

"I kind of just fell into it, I was really lucky. I was surfing as a kid and picked up a skateboard and met the right people and they helped guide me in the right direction," says Ms Kimble.

For her graduation, some family members have come all the way from Arizona and California to spend July 4 (United States' Independence Day) in Porirua.

"The graduation was the bonus, but the focus was definitely on July 4," says Ms Kimble.



Although Ms Kimble's focus is now on her career in the force, her board won't be far from reach.