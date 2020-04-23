Private landowners get ready as hunting approved under Level 3 restrictions

Hunters who have been cooped up at home for the entire roar season are raring to go, after the Government announced they'll be able to head back into the hills when New Zealand moves to Level 3

But there are strict restrictions: they'll only be allowed to hunt on private land, on foot and during the day.

It's not a free-for-all. Many hunters use public conservation land, and that will stay off limits during Level 3 to prevent dangerous search and rescue call-outs in the remote backcountry.

The Game Animal Council's Tim Gale says it's a great start.

"It's only a couple of weeks before we move down through the levels, and then under Level 2 and Level 1, we'll be hunting on public and private land, and freely doing the things we love to do," he told 1 NEWS.

Hunters will need permission from private land owners like Don Patterson.

His high country station in the upper Rakaia would usually take international tourists on guided hunting tours, but that's on hold for now.

"Their freezers will be empty, and their magazines will be full, they'll be ready to come up and get amongst it, and I'm all for that," he says.