Privacy concerns as new Snapchat update allows users to physically pinpoint where their contacts are

With its filters and self-destructive photos and videos, Snapchat seems to be the social media tool of choice these days.

Almost 160 million people talk to each other through the app each and every day.

But a new update to the Snapchat app has raised a few privacy concerns, as it enables users to exactly pinpoint where your contacts physically are - anywhere, at any time.

Seven Sharp reporter Rebecca Edwards investigated for herself how accurate this contact tracking function was, and just how invasive it might be.