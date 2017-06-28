 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Privacy concerns as new Snapchat update allows users to physically pinpoint where their contacts are

share

Source:

1 NEWS

With its filters and self-destructive photos and videos, Snapchat seems to be the social media tool of choice these days.

Rebecca Edwards used Snapchat to track the whereabouts of a 1 NEWS colleague.
Source: Seven Sharp

Almost 160 million people talk to each other through the app each and every day.

But a new update to the Snapchat app has raised a few privacy concerns, as it enables users to exactly pinpoint where your contacts physically are - anywhere, at any time.

Seven Sharp reporter Rebecca Edwards investigated for herself how accurate this contact tracking function was, and just how invasive it might be.

Watch the video to find out more.

Related

Technology

01:45
Some users may be unaware their exact location can be pinpointed.

Popular new Snapchat feature raising safety and privacy concerns
01:22
Our intrepid reporter used the app to "refresh" the talent on Seven Sharp.

Tim Wilson makes his own Snapchat job application
02:05
The app that has disappearing messages and video has made its young co-founders multi-billionaires overnight.

Snapchat emerges as richest valuation on US sharemarket since Facebook
01:00
Think you're having a bad day? These three pictures may think you're going okay.

Video: Breakfast's favourite Snapchat photos of people having a worse day than you

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

01:37
2
Team New Zealand’s helmsman has always been destined for greatness, securing his status today.

Flashback: A look at Peter Burling's rise to become sailing's main man

00:25
3
They were the team to beat all season, but no Kiwi team could figure out how to do it.

Undefeated! Southern Steel claim ANZ Premiership title after unstoppable final performance against Central Pulse

00:39
4
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:53
5
The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.

'Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job' – reporter clashes with White House official during fiery press briefing


06:17
Nic Marsh's parents say they understand how his death occurred but want compulsory cameras.

Parents of man shot dead by police forgive them - but want body cameras on armed cops

Marg and Nelson Marshall understand why police shot their son Nick five times - but want future armed incidents recorded.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


02:05
The party has made a deal with a fledgling Pacific political group.

'All steam and no hangi' rival says as Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

The parties hope the move will broaden both of their support bases.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ