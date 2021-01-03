Prisoners, staff to get $1.3 million Government payout over Waikeria riot

The Government is set to pay $1.35 million in ex-gratia payments to prisoners and Corrections’ staff following a riot at Waikeria Prison over the New Year.

File image of Waikeria Prison during the riot. Source: 1 NEWS

The payments cover prisoner and staff personal property which was lost during the riot due to smoke and fire damage.

A Cabinet paper states about $1.3 million would go directly to more than 800 prisoners – with about $21,000 having already been paid out.

Meanwhile about 190 Corrections’ staff are eligible to receive almost $50,000.

The move has been signed off by Cabinet, with Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis saying it was the right thing to do.

"The Corrections officers and the prisoners who lost property, it was through no fault of their own, so I just think as a matter of fairness there should be some compensation," Davis said.

The prisoners charged over the riot would not receive payments.

ACT leader David Seymour said it showed a "consequence-free culture" under the Government.

"The wrong people are getting the aroha under this government, hard-working Kiwis just get to keep paying for it," Seymour said.