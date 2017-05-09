 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Prisoners charged over incident that left Auckland corrections officer with multiple stab wounds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three prisoners have been charged by police as a result of an incident at Auckland Prison on May 20 that left one corrections officer with multiple stab wounds.

Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Source: 1 NEWS

The three prisoners have been jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault, after appearing at the North Shore District Court on June 6.

Two of the prisoners were 22 years old and one was 24.

Following the same incident at Auckland Prison, three Auckland Prison corrections officers were charged with a variety of charges including causing grievous bodily harm, assault, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The corrections officers will appear in the North Shore District Court this morning.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:10
1
Adam Lambert and his Queen crew reminisce about Freddy Mercury and say they feel they're playing better than ever.

Freddie Mercury's band mates reveal what went on at Queen's 1985 Auckland concert


2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:26
3
This kind of theatrics is usually saved for on the field, but Luxembourg’s Vincent Thill couldn’t control himself.

Watch: Teenage footballer throws sideline tantrum after being pulled by manager in World Cup qualifier

02:26
4
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

00:28
5
The Kensington apartment went up in an inferno, with 12 confirmed dead and more to come.

'What was the cladding made of?' Boss in charge of cladding on London inferno apartment tells Piers Morgan, 'I don't know'

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ