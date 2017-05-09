Prisoners charged over incident that left Auckland corrections officer with multiple stab wounds

Three prisoners have been charged by police as a result of an incident at Auckland Prison on May 20 that left one corrections officer with multiple stab wounds.

Source: 1 NEWS

The three prisoners have been jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated assault, after appearing at the North Shore District Court on June 6.

Two of the prisoners were 22 years old and one was 24.

Following the same incident at Auckland Prison, three Auckland Prison corrections officers were charged with a variety of charges including causing grievous bodily harm, assault, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.