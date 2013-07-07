 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Prisoners around the country use skills to help families in need at Christmas

share

Source:

NZN

Inmates in New Zealand prisoners are putting their skills to good use this Christmas.

Manawatu Prison (file)

Source: 1 NEWS

Corrections' national commissioner Rachel Leota says many prisoners use their time to gain valuable skills and gain qualifications to help find employment after they are released, and some have been producing goods for Christmas distribution in the community.

"It is an important step in their rehabilitation and reintegration that prisoners can connect with their communities, and they gain a huge sense of self-worth and pride in being able to provide goods for families in need," she said.

At Spring Hill Corrections Facility, men have built living garden walls for the Moko Club Child Care and Education Centre in Huntly, as well as a miniature wharenui - or shared meeting house - to help children learn the correct tikanga, or Maori customs.

Prisoners at the Waikato jail have also learnt to crochet and made blankets, bonnets and booties for Plunket.

At Otago Corrections Facility, prisoners made more than 100 toys for the Prison Fellowship's Angel Tree Christmas programme and put together gifts for children in hospital.

Auckland's prison, meanwhile, is also involved with Angel Tree Christmas, with prisoners refurbishing children's bikes for donation.

They have also restored bikes for agencies such as Prisoner's Aid and Rehabilitation Society and Oranga Tamariki.

Men at Whanganui Prison have made toys for children in hospital while at the same time working towards a NZQA National Certificate in Furniture.

Whanganui Prison's industry manager Dawn Benefield says it's been a great project for prisoners to work on - a chance to contribute and a test of their skills.

"Many of the prisoners have children of their own so they know what Christmas means to kids," she said.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 