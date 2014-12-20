Prisoner on the run after escaping from Hutt Hospital in Lower Hutt

Breaking News
A prisoner has escaped from Hutt Hospital in Lower Hutt today.
Hutt Hospital on High Street, Lower Hutt
Police say they were informed just after 10am that a prisoner escaped while in custody at the hospital.
They are making inquiries to locate him.
Corrections say they are working with police to locate the prisoner. A full investigation will be carried out.
