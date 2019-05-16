TODAY |

Prisoner on the loose after escaping from custody at Waikato Hospital

Source:  1 NEWS

A prisoner from Spring Hill Corrections Facility has escaped while at Waikato hospital. 

Wakaito Hospital Source: Google Maps

Chris Lightbown, prison director, says they are working with police to find the prisoner who evaded custodial staff yesterday while at the hospital.

"The prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment," says Mr Lightbown.

"We encourage anyone with any information to contact the Police on 105."

A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident will be carried out.

