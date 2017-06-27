Prisoner on the loose after escaping from Corrections custody while attending funeral

A prisoner is on the loose after escaping from Corrections custody while attending a funeral.

Lusitino Selesele. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say Lusitino Selesele escaped from a "compassionate temporary escort" from Auckland's Spring Hill Corrections Facility" on 22 June.

They say they believe Lusitino is with his partner Jacinta Sale, who has two warrants for her arrest for driving while disqualified.

Jacinta Sale Source: Supplied

She is described as a female, Pacific Islander, around 178 cm and of medium build.

Both Lusitino and Jacinta are believed to be using a white Holden Combo van, registration CYN814 and it’s believed they are in the Waitakere area.

Police urge anyone with information on Lusitino's whereabouts to contact them on 09 837 9511.