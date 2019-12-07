Prisoner hospitalised after assault at Auckland Prison

A prisoner is in hospital tonight after being attacked by a fellow prisoner in Auckland this morning, at a prison which holds "some of New Zealand's most dangerous people".

Source: 1 NEWS

The alleged attacker was "immediately detained" and is in directed segregation, Auckland Prison director David Pattinson told 1 NEWS.

The victim is in hospital, but his injuries aren't life-threatening, Mr Pattinson says.

"Violence in prison is not tolerated and anyone who resorts to this behaviour will held to account, including facing criminal charges."

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they're investigating the assault. Mr Pattinson says Corrections will also carry out a fully investigation and "will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police".

More than three-quarters of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending history, Mr Pattinson says, calling the prisoners "some of New Zealand's most dangerous people".