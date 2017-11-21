Prisoner who escaped from police custody at Hutt Valley Hospital arrested

People are slowly making their way off Mount Ruapehu after a bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park with 31 people onboard leavingtwo people in a critical condition.
Around 2:30pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.
Police say several people with serious injuries have been taken to hospitals by helicopter.
A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.
They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.
The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.
At least 1000 people became trapped at the ski field, because the road is closed.
One lane of the Mountain Road has now been opened so people can make their way off the mountain.