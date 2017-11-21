 

Prisoner who escaped from police custody at Hutt Valley Hospital arrested

Police have found the prisoner who escaped their custody from Hutt Valley Hospital earlier this week.

Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 38-year-old since his Monday disappearance.

He was located by police at a Featherston, South Wairarapa address last night and was arrested without incident.

He will be charged with escaping custody and has been returned to prison.



Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
Auckland

CCTV footage released to 1 NEWS has captured the moment a customer turned violent at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall yesterday afternoon.

While it's unclear what fuelled the incident, the footage shows a man confronting staff at Poké Bar, in the popular mall's food court.

Joel Stirling, who owns the store, said the man called a staff member a "fa***t" before throwing his food and a call bell at him.

"The mall is supposed to be a safe environment to work within and they are behind a counter," Mr Stirling said.

While no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, Mr Stirling said staff are too afraid to return to work.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable within any shopping mall," he said.

Police were called a short time after the incident.

Sylvia Park's Centre Manager Susan Jamieson said, "Security responded immediately and provided support".

"We view this as an isolated incident."

By the time police arrived, the alleged offender had left the  scene and was no longer in the area.

Police are following up on the incident and are making enquiries.

Written by - Andrew Macfarlane.

Two people critically injured as bus rolls on road to Mount Ruapehu's Turoa skifield

People are slowly making their way off Mount Ruapehu after a bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park with 31 people onboard leavingtwo people in a critical condition.

Around 2:30pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries have been taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.

At least 1000 people became trapped at the ski field, because the road is closed.

One lane of the Mountain Road has now been opened so people can make their way off the mountain.

 

