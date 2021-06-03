Prisoner dies at Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato

The death of a man who died at Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato yesterday is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Spring Hill Corrections Facility. Source: Google Maps

In a statement today, Scott Walker, Prison Director, Spring Hill Corrections Facility said the man died of a suspected medical event yesterday afternoon.

"Our staff made every effort to save him," Walker said.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support."

Walker said all deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

"An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out."