TODAY |

Prisoner dies at Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

The death of a man who died at Spring Hill Corrections Facility in Waikato yesterday is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Spring Hill Corrections Facility. Source: Google Maps

In a statement today, Scott Walker, Prison Director, Spring Hill Corrections Facility said the man died of a suspected medical event yesterday afternoon.

"Our staff made every effort to save him," Walker said.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support."

Walker said all deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

"An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out."

"As the man’s death remains subject to investigation, and the Coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide."

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:21
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
2
Three Hāwera police officers found not guilty of the manslaughter of man in custody
3
Halt on NZ's quarantine-free travel bubble with Victoria extended by six days
4
Auckland house fire where dad and child were found dead was 'non-accidental' — police
5
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield and head of MIQ to speak about Covid-19 transmission in isolation hotels
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Men's mental health in spotlight amid calls for Kiwi men to join eating disorder study
09:11

'Chicks that Fix' — Nelson mechanic offers free training for women to feel confident with cars

One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community
02:16

Today's pre-trial hearing for 13 Whakaari/White Island disaster defendants concludes