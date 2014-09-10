TODAY |

Prisoner dead after alleged attack by fellow inmate at Auckland Prison

A prisoner is dead after alleged being attacked by another inmate at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo today.

Police say they were called to reports of an incident at the prison shortly after 3pm.

One person sustained serious injuries and despite being provided medical assistance, they died at the scene.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales told 1 NEWS, "the alleged assault occurred in the unit's yard. Staff responded to stop the assault and provide medical assistance to the victim."

"The alleged perpetrator has been placed on directed segregation in the prison’s management unit.

"Corrections will also carry out a full investigation, and will ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police," he said.


