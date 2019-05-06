Prisoner accused of failed escape attempt at Whakatāne District Court

A man has been arrested in the Bay of Plenty today after trying and failing to escape from police custody at court, authorities say.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

The man had been remanded in custody at Whakatāne District Court today when he tried to escape at around 1.35pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

He is accused of having jumped the security barriers and managing to run from the building before getting caught.