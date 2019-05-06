Prisoner accused of failed escape attempt at Whakatāne District Court

A man has been arrested in the Bay of Plenty today after trying and failing to escape from police custody at court, authorities say.
The man had been remanded in custody at Whakatāne District Court today when he tried to escape at around 1.35pm, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
He is accused of having jumped the security barriers and managing to run from the building before getting caught.
Police say he was "quickly arrested" after the escape attempt.