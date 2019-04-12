TODAY |

Prison time ordered for Otago man who stabbed Star the miniature horse 41 times

John McKenzie, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A man charged with the killing of a miniature horse near Dunedin has been sentenced to two-and-half-year imprisonment.

Reginald Robert Ozanne of Waitati at his sentencing on June 5 Source: 1 NEWS


Reginald Robert Ozanne, 50, was today sentenced in the Dunedin High Court, after pleading guilty to willfully ill-treating an animal in early 2019.


On the night of February 17, 2019, Ozanne entered a paddock in Waitati near Dunedin, where a miniature horse known as Star lived.

He then stabbed the animal 41 times, with deep wounds to his back and neck.

Star the horse. Source: Supplied

Despite initially surviving, the horse died on Tuesday 19 February.

Stars owner Mandy Mayhem-Bullock read her victim impact statement to the court, saying "when this happened, our whole world was turned upside down".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Reg Ozanne spoke with Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee.

“This has been a long painful drawn out experience and we can’t put it behind us,” she told the court.

Ozanne initially denied stabbing the miniature horse, proclaiming his innocence on TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp programme.

Star's owner also noted Ozanne tried to come to their family home following the incident, saying he didn’t commit the crime.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Star was stabbed 41 near times in his paddock near Dunedin. Source: 1 NEWS

Ozanne’s attorney claimed he did not remember the evening in question, saying he had drunk half a bottle of home-brew whiskey earlier that night.

His defence says Ozanne is currently undergoing help for alcohol and substance abuse.

Mr Ozanne pleaded guilty to the stabbing in March.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
Animals
John McKenzie
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:41
Hamilton woman raising 10 grandchildren on her own 'overwhelmed' as donations flood in
2
Prison time ordered for Otago man who stabbed Star the miniature horse 41 times
3
Breakfast dissolves into chaos as weather presenter Matty McLean disappears mid-show
4
'We need to brace ourselves' - Air NZ CEO warns staff of more job cuts on the horizon
5
'Get your knee off our necks' - George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis memorial service
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Thousands more businesses eligible for wage subsidy scheme as Government extends support

Full video: Finance Minister speaks as Government extends business support schemes
06:26

'Supporting local' - Top chef Peter Gordon wants to help rebuild New Zealand's food industry

Kanye West donates $3 million to help families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor