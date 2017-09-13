 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Prison reform group says National's early release plan not going soft on crime

share

Source:

1 NEWS

ony Gibb of the Howard League for Penal Reform says the plan is "going hard on education".
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
4
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:20
5
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

01:43
The Health Minister says it's unusual for politicians to bring up close family in political debate.

'It's a bit edgy to bring close family into the political debate' – Jonathan Coleman questions Jacinda's grandfather disclosure

Jacinda Ardern said a hospital wanted to release the 85-year-old late last night.


Jacinda Ardern slams National's cheeky tax ad as 'scaremongering', calls them 'liars'

National has launched an all-out tax attack against Labour.

00:43

Two bodies recovered in Christchurch lake after apparent driving lesson tragedy

The witness watched as the husband then dashed into the Christchurch lake to try and free his wife.

00:47
The 85-year-old lives an hour away, and the Labour leader was not happy.

Watch: Emotional Jacinda Ardern reveals how Waikato Hospital tried to discharge her 85-year-old grandfather at close to midnight last night

"He lives an hour away from the hospital and he's 85."".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 