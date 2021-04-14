TODAY |

Prison kapa haka competition a good idea for ‘the bottom of the cliff', Black Power member says

Source:  1 NEWS

A community worker and Black Power member has labelled a soon-to-be expanded inter-prison kapa haka competition “a good idea for something that is at the bottom of the cliff”, as he called for Corrections to use cultural connection outside of prisons more often.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Community worker Eugene Ryder did says kapa haka has an effect on people but he wanted to see Corrections use it earlier in the rehabilitation process. Source: Breakfast

The initiative to help connect prisoners with their whakapapa is being launched today by Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, who told Breakfast that he believes “access to culture is a right, not a privilege”.

The 2021 inter-prison Whakataetae Kapa Haka sees groups prepare and perform for experienced judges who visit each prison and ultimately choose winners across a variety of categories.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Corrections Minister appeared on Breakfast before the announcement of the new initiative to help connect prisoners with their whakapapa later this morning. Source: Breakfast

Last year’s inaugural competition included five prisons but will expand this year, with all 18 prisons in New Zealand invited to participate.

Community worker and Black Power member Eugene Ryder said reconnecting prisoners with culture is undoubtedly “beneficial”.

I do acknowledge that kapa haka does have an affect on people who haven’t been exposed to that in their lives.

If that kaupapa could be offered to those people before they go to prison, there’s a multitude of kapa haka groups outside of prison and it’s a matter of those kapa haka groups to allow those groups who haven’t connected with their culture

Ryder said he was first-hand evidence of what kapa haka can do for prisoners, having started his own kapa haka journey while in jail.

“One of the things we need to think about is that some people in prison have lost that connection with their culture and so to be able to reconnect with their culture can only be beneficial,” he said.

“I was in prison and started my kapa haka journey in prison, so that gave me an opportunity as an outlet, I suppose — an outlet that didn’t involve anyone getting hurt or anyone getting arrested.

"To be able to do a haka and exert the mana that’s required in that is not only beneficial to men, but also to wāhine involved in that space as well.”

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Arts and Culture
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:13
Trio of scientists who've been face of NZ’s Covid response delighted over PM’s Science Prizes
2
Official records show Covid-infected security guard was last tested in November
3
Morning Briefing April 14: Calls to 'pause' jab as Medsafe mulls its usage in NZ
4
Exclusive: Government set to announce end to live animal exports
5
Body found inside burning car in Kerikeri
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:19

Too soon to tell if Northland death is suspicious after body found in burning car — police
09:13

Trio of scientists who've been face of NZ’s Covid response delighted over PM’s Science Prizes
00:55

Judith Collins reiterates National ‘united’ behind her leadership

Auckland needs 'twice the number' of Covid-19 vaccinators for rollout: Counties Manukau DHB