Prison guards to have easier access to pepper spray

Corrections officers will finally have greater access to pepper spray.

Pepper spray Source: 1 NEWS

Corrections Minister Louise Upston announced the move this morning.

It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association – and a rise in violence against staff.

From next month trained staff will be allowed to carry the spray in prisons and in escort vehicles. They’ll same use the spray used by police officers.



At the moment, officers have access to the spray – but it’s locked up in secure storage.

"It is crucial that Corrections staff are able to immediately control spontaneous and potentially dangerous situations to keep themselves and prisoners safe inside prisons and during escorts," Ms Upston said.