Principals express serious concerns about returning some students to school at Alert Level 3

The New Zealand Principals' Federation says that it hasn't been consulted over the potential return to classrooms for Kiwi kids, with the country readying itself to move out of coronavirus Alert Level 4.

At Alert Level 3, early childhood centres and schools will be open for children up to year 10. However, returning would be voluntary for students, with the option to stay at home and learn still available.

The Education Minister has previously signalled a return date of April 28, one week after the suggested lifting of Alert Level 4.

However, the New Zealand Principals' Federation is seeking clarification for the rules in regards to returning students. Teachers face the prospect of juggling both in-class and online teaching.

"It could mean on any given day, there could be any number of students turning up," Principals' Federation president Perry Rush says.

"We know in a school setting that contactless engagement is an impossibility, that teachers and students will be interacting closely.

"So we have to question the public health advice at Level 3. Does it apply to everybody or is it selective?"