TODAY |

Principal working 70 hours per week warns Education Ministry, 'the well of goodwill is dry'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Employment

A school principal says he works 70 hours per week just to keep his school running and fulfill ministry requirements, as the NZEI union continues industrial action calling for better pay.

NZEI teacher members accepted a settlement offer with the Government last week, but principal members says they still feel undervalued.

This week, about 2000 principals signalled their intention to disengage from doing extra Ministry of Education-related work, including work groups and meetings on curriculum reform, digital technology and professional learning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They’re calling for a better deal after rejecting the Government’s latest pay offer. Source: Breakfast

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill said he has to work extended hours, and that those hours come only from goodwill.

"It requires goodwill to keep it going - the well of goodwill is dry," he said.

The 70 hours he typically works each week are made up of 50 hours running his school, and a further 20 hours participating in the ministry-related activities.

Mr Weatherill said he knew of a principal member who had quit his job because the workload was affecting his health.

"The workload is figuratively, if not literally, killing them," he said.

"This is not actually about the money, it is about ensuring the stability of the education sector, which I would have thought was a key role of the Ministry of Education."

Your playlist will load after this ad

But principals have rejected the offer. Source: 1 NEWS

He said he believes teachers are now happy with their settlement, and feel valued - but that only makes principals feel less valued.

"There are quite a few principals, particularly of smaller schools, going, 'Why am I doing this?'"

Your playlist will load after this ad

Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill says teachers are satisfied with their settlement, but principals are still not. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report
4
Grainne Moss talked about the video on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning.
Oranga Tamariki CEO tells John Campbell baby removal video was 'disturbing', but backs staff
5
By 2040, the number of people affected by cancer will double, Dr Chris Jackson told Breakfast.
Armed with the largest cancer petition in NZ history, oncologist calls for national cancer agency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bay of Plenty roads closed due to heavy flooding; farmers urged to move stock to higher ground
01:31
Investigations into the cause of the breaks are continuing.

Rāhui placed on Lake Taupō, Waikato River after massive sewage spill
01:07
Roads have been closed off and bus routes have been cancelled.

Major road remains closed in Auckland CBD after strong wind blew panel off building

Left to perish: Lack of support for Coastguard a 'national disgrace'