Principal suggests nationwide display of support for essential workers who're keeping NZ running during lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

People are being encouraged to go to their gates and clap tonight at 7pm to support the essential workers making New Zealand continue to tick over during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kaipara College Principal Steve McCracken says people should go to their front gate and clap at 7pm tonight (Sunday). Source: Kaipara College

In a video posted on Facebook, Kaipara College Principal Steve McCracken said essential workers are going well above and beyond and are selflessly putting themselves in harm's way for the rest of the country.

"Every morning, every day, we see thousands of New Zealanders going off and putting others before themselves as we continue to fight the battle against Covid-19," Mr McCracken said.

"At Kaipara College our motto is always people first, and we believe these essential workers are putting thousands of others well before themselves and ensuring that the country continues to operate and function as normal."

"What we would like to do and what we have seen throughout the world is a hashtag 'claptocare' and we as a country should be involved with this as well."

Mr McCracken suggests that tonight at 7pm, people go to their gates or the doors of their apartment and clap to show their support.

Social distancing rules still apply - people should keep at least two metres away from people outside of their own immediate contact group, and it is not an excuse to socialise with the neighbours.

"Get out there use the hashtag #claptocare and see if we can show our essential workers just how much they mean to us for the work that theyre doing."

