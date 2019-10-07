TODAY |

Principal says student who died at Dunedin party 'touched many lives' during her time at Wellington school

The principal of the school attended by the University of Otago student who died over the weekend has described her as an "enthusiastic spirit with a creative flair".

Sophia Crestani, 19, died on Saturday night after attending an out-of-control party at the Manor flat on Dundas Street, where hundreds had gathered.

Ambulance and police were called to Dundas Street just before midnight after the occupants had called for assistance to shut down the party.

The principal of Wellington's Queen Margaret College told 1 NEWS Ms Crestani had been a year 9 class prefect as well as a peer tutor.

"Sophia was a student at Queen Margaret College from 2013 to 2017 and she touched many lives during her time here," Jayne-Ann Young said.

Up to 600 people were at the Dundas St party when disaster struck.

"She was a cheerful, positive and personable young woman. It was Sophia’s warm and friendly nature that made her the Year 9 Class Prefect as well as a Peer Tutor to help girls navigate their way through Middle School, and then later becoming a Year 13 Mentor.

"She was an enthusiastic spirit with a creative flair, whether it was inside the Material Technology classroom or out on the water dragon boating," she said.

Ms Young said the school has organised a dedicated area at the College where all past and present students, staff and members of Queen Mary College family can meet, offer support and share a message in the reflection book.

Sophia Crestani.
