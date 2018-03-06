Principal says guns should be banned in schools - but advocate says they're part of NZ culture

A school principal has argued that having firearms in schools could traumatise some students, but an industry advocate says guns are a part of New Zealand culture.

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced it is seeking consultation on developing official guidelines for firearms in schools, after an NZDF visit to a school last year raised concerns with several MPs.

Children aged 9-13 at Whakarongo School were taught how to load and fire Steyr Aug rifles, and then-Education Minister Nikki Kaye said she had asked for guidelines to be developed.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, Berhampore School principal Mark Potter said any guns in schools are "very questionable".

"We shouldn't be doing anything that actually brings them far too forward into the psyche of children," Mr Potter said.

He said some of his students were refugees from war zones, and that the presence of guns in schools could alarm them.

"We have children with living experience of people using weapons in the worst possible way."

Mr Potter said he understood that some schools have shooting clubs, and accepts that they are operated responsibly, but questioned visits like the NZDF one last year.

"There are plenty of other toys the military has to play with that don't have such a lethal aspect," he said.

Paul Clark of the Council of Licenced Firearms supports the introduction of school guidelines, saying they are a "sensible first step", and that guns have been "in this culture for over 200 years, they aren't going away any time soon".

"Kids should learn how to use them safely ... in a controlled environment," Mr Clark said.

"We're not really talking about schools having their own private arsenals.

"It's silly to pretend that firearms aren't part of many kids' upbringing."

Mr Clark said the NZDF is an "integral part of the makeup of this country" and that it "should not be marginalised".

"Firearms are normal," he said.

"It's part of our culture ... we do a lot of recreational hunting, pest control [is] a big part of the outdoor environment in New Zealand.

"If you start them young, they don't get the wrong habits when they become young adults and do stupid things."