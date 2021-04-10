TODAY |

Prince Philip fondly remembered by many Kiwis including one who was presented award by the Duke

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Philip has been remembered fondly for his warmth and down to earth personality by many New Zealanders across the country after dying last night, aged 99.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From firm royalists, to the Prime Minister and those he helped to inspire. Source: 1 NEWS

The Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Awards have been a major part of Gemma Thompson's life, having received her Gold Award from Prince Philip himself in 2002.

“He was really down to earth and actually took the time to talk to people,” Thompson recalled.

Twenty years on, she's an award leader, helping Kiwi kids push their limits and realise their potential.

“It's going to have a huge hit on us knowing that there's going to be someone new coming in eventually,” she said.

The awards and his regular visits weren't the Duke’s only ties to New Zealand, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying the British royal “had a connection to a number of New Zealand organisations, both as patrons and supporters”.

"It will be a hugely significant loss for New Zealand, and those organisations that were supported by Prince Philip," she siad. 

New Zealand Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy remembered fondly a private lunch with the Prince and Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

“They put us at our ease. He was witty; he was interested and interesting,” she said.

New Zealand
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kiwi laundry drying methods challenged by American social media influencer
2
No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 at the border
3
Mongrel Mob members arrested in Waikato police meth bust
4
Harry and Meghan honour Prince Philip after death — 'You will be greatly missed'
5
Kiwi woman in India 'suffering' after long-awaited return home delayed by temporary travel ban
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Body found in search for man missing after boat overturned in Gisborne river

Release of six kiwi marks conservation milestone for Taranaki national park

05:21

Looking back on Prince Philip's most memorable visits to NZ, the Pacific

Duke of Edinburgh's Kiwi patronages pay tribute to the late prince