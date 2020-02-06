Prince Harry, William commemorate Waitangi Day with online tributes

Prince Harry and Meghan have posted a message to social media this morning to mark Waitangi Day.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to mark Waitangi Day. Source: Instagram / Sussex Royal

In an Instagram post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day!"

"As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018.

"The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand.

"I tēnei rā, ka tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tāhihi ki ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa."

Prince William and Kate also took to Instagram to commemorate the day.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted a message to Instagram to mark Waitangi Day. Source: Instagram / Kensington Royal

In a post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Ko tēnei rā o Waitangi ko te rā hararei o te motu o Aotearoa.‬ Tēnei te tuku mihi maioha ki ngā kaitautāwhi katoa o Aotearoa."