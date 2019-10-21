Prince Harry, Meghan stepping down as 'senior' royals part of 'monarchy evolving', NZ expert says

In a monarchy that's been "evolving continuously" for years, Prince Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - announcing today they intend to step down as 'senior' royals is just part of that change, an expert says.

Monarchy New Zealand chairman Dr Sean Palmer told 1 NEWS it was too early to predict whether the couple's move was a big one or fairly small.

In his analysis, he said it was "a strength of the monarchy to suit to fit" changes.

Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement this morning saying they intended on stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family, would become financially independent and would split time between the UK and North America.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their statement said.

The BBC is reporting that the pair did not consult other royal family members before announcing the decision, and that the palace was "disappointed".

However, Dr Palmer said he didn't read into rumours from unnamed sources when asked about other reported rifts in the family, but he said from their own interviews, including ITV's Harry and Meghan: An African Journey documentary, which was broadcast in October and is available on TVNZ On Demand, the issues discussed about being in the limelight and constant media attention were "almost certainly an element" in the decision.

"I would say they're a young family under pressure," he said. "The British media are notoriously aggressive."

Media in other countries, like Canada, Australia and New Zealand were not as aggressive, he said. "I think they might be more comfortable in that environment.

"It's clear they're were fond of Canada. My guess is it's an opportunity to raise their son on both sides of the Atlantic and devote more time to Archie."

The royal family work for 16 countries around the world and it's a responsibility royals are born into without choice, so it is bound to be something they grapple with, Dr Palmer said.

Only able to speculate at this point, he said in terms of stepping down as "senior" members, they will likely not undertake the typical 500-or-so events a year.

"I don't think anyone would begrudge them of that," he said of the demanding schedule.

A statement from Buckingham Palace says, "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

Dr Palmer said without knowing the issues talked about, we'll "just have to watch how it plays out".

"Prince Harry and Meghan might just be thinking for this phase in their life," he said, adding that in five to 10 years, or when Prince Harry's brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, takes the crown, he might come back full time "if they're feeling up to it".

"It's the evolution of change and growth," Dr Palmer said.