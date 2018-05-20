 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning an extensive trip Down Under as part of their first international tour as a Royal couple later this year.

We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The official trip to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and Tonga in October is being discussed at the highest level of the Royal Family, with aids signalling the second half of 2018 will be "incredibly busy" with official visits, the Daily Mail reports.

The most anticipated moment of the wedding was shared on the steps of St George’s chapel.
The couple are not going straight on their honeymoon following their wedding on Saturday at St George's chapel at Windsor Castle

A two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland, will be taken by Harry and Meghan at the beginning of the European summer, but they will make their proper splash on the world stage as a couple in October.

The now Duchess of Sussex didn’t disappoint with her beautiful dress.
This trip will begin in Australia where Harry will be present for the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women, which he created, in Sydney this October.

They will then travel onto New Zealand, followed by Fiji and Tonga.

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry said of their plans: "They are already planning for all the work that's happening in the second half of the year which is going to be incredibly busy."

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent said: "We've known for a while that Harry and Megan were going to be going down to the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October and long been hoped that they might tack New Zealand on to that trip but it appears that, that is going to be the case - that the couple will be going to Fiji , Tonga and also New Zealand as part of that trip."

