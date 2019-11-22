Prince Charles in Kaikōura, Camilla in Christchurch on final day of royal tour

Prince Charles has just touched down in Kaikōura, arriving by helicopter from Christchurch.

He briefly met with 10 members of North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery, known as Nctir, including a representative from Kiwirail and engineers.

The agency brings together a range of organisations tasked with repairing the road north and south of the town following the 2016 earthquake.

The prince's next stop is the Takahanga marae where he will be given a traditional welcome.

He will also meet members of the marae involved in helping house and feed the hundreds of tourists trapped in Kaikōura in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are on the final day of their week-long trip to New Zealand.

This morning the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Battered Women's Trust in Christchurch, where she was presented with a refuge diamond pin.

The pin recognises services to families who have experienced violence. It is usually presented from the refuge movement to women in New Zealand who have worked in the movement for a long time, so not many people have one.

The Battered Women's Trust is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live violence free. The charity set up the second refuge in New Zealand and was one of the founding members of the Women's Refuge partnership in New Zealand.

Its staff work closely with local services to provide a quick response for victims of domestic violence in the Canterbury area.

Since the original group formed in 1976, the Battered Women's Trust has evolved to offer a range of advocacy and education services as well as rural safe housing, transitional housing and a 24-hour crisis line.

It has also adapted its services to support specific issues arising in Canterbury following the earthquakes, such as a spike in teen violence within the family, and increased violence arising from dysfunctional families reuniting because of housing shortages and earthquake-related stress.

Her last event in Christchurch is a visit to the Botanic Gardens, while Prince Charles attends several events in Kaikōura, which was rocked by a massive earthquake just over three years ago.