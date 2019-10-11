Prince Charles, Camilla to visit site of Christ Church Cathedral during New Zealand tour

Prince Charles will visit the site of the Christ Church Cathedral following the 2011 earthquakes during his visit to Christchurch next week.

The Prince of Wales will attend a small reception, followed by a site tour of the cathedral on November 22, the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project said in a statement.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will also visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Kaikōura when they tour the country from November 17 to 23.

"The opportunity to host The Prince of Wales means a great deal to the Anglican Diocese and to the team reinstating the Cathedral, and underscores the significance of the project," Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch, said.