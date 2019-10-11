TODAY |

Prince Charles, Camilla to visit site of Christ Church Cathedral during New Zealand tour

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Royalty

Prince Charles will visit the site of the Christ Church Cathedral following the 2011 earthquakes during his visit to Christchurch next week.

The Prince of Wales will attend a small reception, followed by a site tour of the cathedral on November 22, the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Project said in a statement.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will also visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Kaikōura when they tour the country from November 17 to 23.

"The opportunity to host The Prince of Wales means a great deal to the Anglican Diocese and to the team reinstating the Cathedral, and underscores the significance of the project," Right Reverend Dr Peter Carrell, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Christchurch, said.

"We know that the Princes of Wales is deeply committed and knowledgeable about heritage and architecture and we very much look forward to showcasing the Cathedral’s heritage and discussing reinstatement plans."

The reinstated Cathedral will appear very similar to the original, and will be safer, more functional, and better equipped in the future.

Physical work on the cathedral site is expected to get underway next April.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It will include the first trip to Waitangi by a member of the royal family in a quarter of a century. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pair who ordered Napier man to dig his own grave before murdering him jailed for life
2
Kiss cancels only New Zealand show on world tour
3
Woman who went on Tinder date with man accused of murdering Grace Millane testifies
4
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
5
Dead rats washed up on West Coast beach to be sent for toxicology testing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37

Kiwi women helping break the DJ world’s glass ceiling
12:24

Hannah Tamaki wants no more mosques or 'other foreign buildings of worship' built in New Zealand

Dead rats washed up on West Coast beach to be sent for toxicology testing
00:38

Woman who went on Tinder date with man accused of murdering Grace Millane testifies