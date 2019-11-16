TODAY |

Prince Charles, Camilla arrive in Auckland tomorrow for week-long visit

The latest round of royal visitors arrive tomorrow, with Prince Charles and wife Camilla touching down in Auckland at 1.30pm.

It's the couple's third official joint tour here and will take them as far north as Waitangi and as far south as Christchurch.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be touring the country from November 17 to 23, visiting Auckland, the Bay of Islands, Kaikōura and Christchurch.

The couple will also be the first members of the royal family to set foot in Waitangi in 25 years.

Prince Charles will visit the site of the Christchurch Cathedral following the 2011 earthquakes during his visit.

Watch a detailed preview of their tour in the video above.

Source: 1 NEWS
