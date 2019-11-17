Prince Charles and Camilla touch down in Auckland for week-long royal tour of NZ

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in New Zealand for their week-long visit.

Their Royal Highnesses landed in Auckland at Whenuapai just after 1.30pm this afternoon.

The Prince and Duchess were greeted by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy.

This is their third joint visit to New Zealand and first in four years. The couple will travel to the Bay of Islands, including the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Christchurch and Kaikōura.

The public will get the opportunity to see The Prince and The Duchess in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on Tuesday, Christchurch Cathedral Square on Friday and The Prince of Wales will visit Kaikōura on Saturday 23 November.

Their Royal Highnesses in Auckland at Whenuapai. Source: rnz.co.nz

They will visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday, 20 November.

The couple’s official duties begin tomorrow starting with a wreath laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

During their visit The Prince and The Duchess will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting.

The Prince will focus on environmental issues, with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste.