Prince Charles and Camilla release details of next month's New Zealand tour

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be visiting Christchurch, the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Kaikōura during their visit to New Zealand next month.

Prince Charles and Camilla will be touring the country from November 17 to 23.

While it has been known for some time that the royal couple would be visiting New Zealand, details of the trip were made public just this morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the royals will be able to see Christchurch’s development after the 2011 earthquakes and “how the community has rallied to support those affected by the March 15 terrorist attacks”.

The couple will also be the first members of the royal family to set foot in Waitangi in 25 years.

“The effects on the community of the 2016 earthquake will also be seen first hand at Kaikōura,” Ms Ardern said.